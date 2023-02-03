People in this city spend the most on coffee—it's not New York or LA

How much is your daily coffee habit really costing you? The answer may be more complicated than you think. One simple response is likely, "More than last year." The cost of roasted coffee was up 15.5% in December 2022 compared with December 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Answers will also vary based on where you live. Real estate firm Clever recently rolled out its list of the best and worst coffee cities in America, which included city-by-city analysis of the cost of a cappuccino. The city where espresso and steamed milk will cost you the most: Virginia Beach, Virginia, clocking in at $5.75 a cup, on average. The most expensive cups of cappuccino Virginia Beach, Virginia: $5.75 Las Vegas: $5.40 Minneapolis: $5.37 New York: $5.31 San Francisco: $5.21 That's just the outright cost. New York and San Francisco have expensive coffee, but their residents tend to make more money. If you express the cost of a five-days-a-week cappuccino habit as a percentage of a city resident's average income, the most expensive coffee cities change a bit. Most expensive coffee cities by percentage of income Las Vegas: 2.29% Memphis, Tennessee: 2.28% New Orleans: 2.23% Birmingham, Alabama: 2.22% Virginia Beach, Virginia: 2.18%

The opportunity cost of compounding

Prominent financial analysts have made headlines in recent years for suggesting that your daily coffee habit could be getting in the way of you building wealth, and from a purely mathematical standpoint, they have a point. Instead of spending the money on something today, the thinking goes, you could invest it toward a long-term goal and earn a compounding return. Say you're a 22-year-old daily cappuccino drinker in Virginia Beach. Assuming you only swing by the coffee shop on weekdays, you're spending $28.75 a week on coffee, before tipping. That's $1,495 a year. Play around with CNBC Make It's compound interest calculator, and you'll see how that money could add up over time. Were you to invest your coffee money each year between now and retirement at age 67, and earn a 7% annualized return, you'd end up with more than $450,000.

You don't have to give up your cappuccino to save for retirement