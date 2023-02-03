U.S. unemployment just hit its lowest rate since 1969—economists aren't optimistic it'll last

The U.S. labor market started 2023 on a high note. The economy added 517,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department, far exceeding the 187,000 jobs the Dow Jones had anticipated.

Among the Bureau of Labor Statistics' findings for the month was also the market's historically low unemployment rate of 3.4% or 5.7 million people. That's the lowest it's been since 1969. The rate "continues to show the we have an especially tight labor market," says Ben Zipperer, economist at the Economic Policy Institute, meaning one in which workers have a lot of opportunities.

"We're clearly not in a recession," he says.

Though the unemployment rate is a key measure in how the labor market's doing, it doesn't necessarily give the full picture of who's not working. The unemployment rate measures the number of people who are out of a job and are actively looking. There were also 5.3 million people who wanted a job but weren't looking and therefore were not counted in the statistic.