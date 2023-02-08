I woke up at 5 a.m. for 7 days to see if it would increase my productivity: Here are the pros and cons

I'm someone who sleeps until noon most weekends, so it was very out of character for me to volunteer for my most bizarre challenge yet: waking up at 5 a.m. for seven days.

We're often told that the most successful people wake up super early in the morning to get things done, and what I really wanted to learn from this exercise was if waking up earlier than I usually do would help me be more productive.

When I'm heading into the office, I get up at 6:45 a.m. And, on my work-from-home days, I'm probably rolling out of the bed around 8:30.

But, from Tuesday, Jan. 31, to Wednesday, Feb. 8, I set my alarm for 5 a.m. and got up before the sun each morning. Though, some things never change because I could not, and did not, stick to my 5 a.m. wake time over the weekend.

Here's what I enjoyed, found helpful and what I didn't. And whether or not this experiment had any effect at all on my productivity.

Plus, tips from a psychiatrist about how to wake up at 5 a.m. while considering your overall wellbeing.