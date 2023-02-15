Do you need to file a federal tax return? See if your income qualifies

Generally speaking, if you’ve made any money this year, you have to pay or have already paid federal income tax. But depending on how much income you brought in, you might not have to file a federal tax return. In theory, filing a tax return is good for you, the taxpayer. It’s your way of telling the government how much you earned, determining whether you’ve paid your dues and figuring out if you’re owed any money back. You might even benefit from filing a tax return when you’re not required to, thanks to refundable tax credits. Here's who is required to file a tax return this year and why you might want to file even if you don't have to.

2022 federal tax return income requirements

Your income, age and filing status can affect whether you’re required to file a federal tax return. Older Americans, married couples and heads of household have higher income thresholds than single filers. For each filing status, you must file a federal tax return if your gross income was over the following amounts. (For 2022 taxes, use your age as of the end of 2022.) Single Under 65: $12,950

$12,950 65 or older: $14,700 Married, filing jointly Under 65 (both spouses): $25,900

$25,900 65 or older (one spouse): $27,300

$27,300 65 or older (both spouses): $28,700 Married, filing separately Any age: $5 Head of household Under 65: $19,400

$19,400 65 or older: $21,150 Qualifying surviving spouse Under 65: $25,900

$25,900 65 or older: $27,300

2022 income requirements for dependents

If you’re a dependent, however, your income requirements may be slightly different. If you are able to be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer, you must file as a dependent — even if they’re not claiming you, the Internal Revenue Service says. College students and other young adults may want to check with their parents or guardians to verify whether they’re being claimed. One key difference for dependents is that the source of the income matters. The IRS sets standards for unearned and earned income that can affect which dependents must file. Unearned income includes taxable interest, capital gains distributions, unemployment benefits, pensions, annuities and more. Earned income refers to salaries, wages, tips, professional fees and taxable scholarships or grants. Gross income is the sum of both. Dependents are required to file a tax return if they meet these income thresholds: Single and either 65 or over or blind Unearned income was more than $2,900 ($4,650 if 65 or older and blind)

was more than $2,900 ($4,650 if 65 or older and blind) Earned income was more than $14,700 ($16,450 if 65 or older and blind)

was more than $14,700 ($16,450 if 65 or older and blind) Gross income was more than the larger of: $2,900 ($4,650 if 65 or older and blind) or your earned income (up to $12,550) plus $2,150 ($3,900 if 65 or older and blind) Single and under 65 and not blind Unearned income was over $1,150

was over $1,150 Earned income was over $12,950

was over $12,950 Gross income was more than the larger of: $1,150 or: your earned income (up to $12,550) plus $400. Married and either 65 or over or blind Unearned income was over $2,550 ($3,950 if 65 or older and blind)

was over $2,550 ($3,950 if 65 or older and blind) Earned income was over $14,350 ($15,750 if 65 or older and blind)

was over $14,350 ($15,750 if 65 or older and blind) Gross income was at least $5 and your spouse files a separate return and itemizes deductions

was at least $5 and your spouse files a separate return and itemizes deductions Gross income was more than the larger of: $2,550 ($3,950 if 65 or older and blind) or your earned income (up to $12,550) plus $1,800 ($3,200 if 65 or older and blind). Married and under 65 and not blind Unearned income was over $1,150

was over $1,150 Earned income was over $12,950

was over $12,950 Gross income was at least $5 and your spouse files a separate return and itemizes deductions

was at least $5 and your spouse files a separate return and itemizes deductions Gross income was more than the larger of: $1,150 or your earned income (up to $12,550) plus $400

Why you should file even if you’re not required