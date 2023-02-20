A nutritionist shares the 'most underrated' food she eats every day to boost her energy

So many of us are constantly trying to keep up with our jam-packed schedules, and when noon comes around, we're already exhausted and unfocused. That's when we'll reach for a second cup of coffee. But as a nutritionist, I don't turn to caffeine for an energy boost. Too much of it can have negative side effects, including headaches, trouble sleeping and anxiousness. Instead, I eat an unlikely food that has been ignored for too long: Prunes.

Prunes: The most underrated energy-boosting food

Prunes are best known as a remedy for people who need help with their digestive health. But they're also a good source of energy in the form of natural sugars. What's great is that they don't result in a rapid rise of blood sugar concentration. In some cases, a blood sugar spike can be followed by a blood sugar crash, leaving you feeling sluggish. Low-glycemic foods like prunes can help give you sustained energy without the crash afterward. While it depends on the size of the prunes themselves, I have about 30 grams a day, which is roughly three to four prunes. Another bonus: Eating prunes every day may help keep bones strong as we age. A 2022 study from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that a daily 50-gram dose of prunes (five to six prunes) can prevent hip bone mineral density loss among postmenopausal women.

How to add more prunes to your diet