Lackluster raises and mass layoffs could lead to a new 'quiet quitting' wave this year

A souring economic picture is driving fewer people to quit, but they may end up quiet quitting instead.

Voluntary turnover dropped to 25% in 2022 from 36% the year prior, possibly because people are worried about a potential recession and layoffs, according to Payscale's 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report. The report surveyed nearly 5,000 compensation professionals, HR leaders and business executives from October to December 2022.

A quitting slowdown is welcome news for employers who've scrambled to recruit and retain talent during the Covid economic recovery, though it's still considerably higher than the desirable 10% turnover rate, Payscale experts said in a press call with reporters last week. (Payscale did not ask about quitting rates prior to Covid.)

Still, having to replace 1 in 4 workers is a considerable task for managers to find solutions to keep people from walking out the door. Most employers think pay is the biggest reason causing people to quit, especially in an inflationary environment, followed by limited opportunities to advance, according to the Payscale report.

Most employers are hoping a little more money will entice workers to stay. A majority, 56%, say they're planning raises of at least 3% this year, up from 53% last year and 36% in 2021, according to Payscale. But the days of sky-high raises are over — increases are expected to come in around 4% to 5%, whereas most 2022 raises were above the 5% range, says Lexi Clarke, Payscale's vice president of people.

And those planned raises will do little to stand up against inflation, which sits at 6.4% as of January.