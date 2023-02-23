Yale expert: This is how you build 1 trait highly successful people share

You might feel like money or external approval can make you happy. Decades of research would quickly prove you wrong. But unlearning that mindset isn't as easy as looking in the mirror, according to Yale University philosophy and psychology professor Tamar Gendler. The key lies in a simple trait that highly successful people share: self-awareness. At work, self-awareness can lead to more effective communication, stronger relationships and increased creativity and productivity. For Gendler, who studies how insights from ancient scholars can solve modern problems, building the trait involves tapping into your inner Socrates. "Socrates was willing to question everything," Gendler said on a recent podcast episode of "The Happiness Lab," hosted by her fellow Yale professor Dr. Laurie Santos. The Greek philosopher, born around 470 B.C., was inquisitive and self-skeptical. His "Socratic method" involved responding to questions with questions, rather than direct answers, to help people better understand their own beliefs and capabilities. It's this kind of understanding people need to become more successful and happier, Gendler said. Here are her tips for training your brain into a sharper state of self-awareness:

How to channel your inner Socrates

Gendler's first piece of advice is very literal: Imagine what Socrates himself would say. The philosopher often operated like a persistent toddler, asking "why" in response to every single statement or question, Gendler said. Start doing the same for any belief you're trying to unlearn. If you're trying to escape the idea that money or approval can buy happiness, ask yourself questions like: Why do you think money will make me happy? The last time you got money, what did you really feel? Gendler pointed to a 1970s study where participants were placed on two bridges, one sturdy and one unstable. People on the unstable bridge reported that they felt more attracted to the person alongside them. Of course, their shaky breath and quickening heartbeats weren't signs of love — they were just on a rickety bridge. "Imagine having an inner Socrates with you on the bridge," Gendler said. He might ask: Is there any other explanation for why your palms might be sweaty? Did you notice you're standing on a bridge?

Why small realizations can make a big impact