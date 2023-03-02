DBT is trending on TikTok: 4 skills from the popular type of therapy that you can practice daily

#DBT has over 170 million views on TikTok, with users either explaining how they use the type of therapy in their own lives or providing advice for others.

Dialectical behavior therapy — or DBT — is a three-pronged theoretical approach that aims for balance, says Laura Petracek, licensed psychologist and author of "The DBT Workbook for Alcohol and Drug Addiction."

DBT was originally created by Marsha Linehan to improve her own mental health and help people with suicidal thoughts, especially those with borderline personality disorder, to regulate their emotions. Now, it's also used as therapy for people living with mental health conditions like bipolar disorder, eating disorders and depression.

"What I love about DBT is that there are probably 200 skills that you can teach clients," Petracek says. "There are so many skills for clients to learn to gain awareness about themselves and their interactions with people."