This is the perfect length of time to nap, says clinical psychologist—it won't mess up your sleep schedule

Our clocks sprang forward yesterday for daylight saving time, but fortunately today is National Napping Day — so you'll be able to make up that lost hour. But it's important to know that there is a right and wrong way to nap, especially if you're trying to avoid messing up your sleep schedule. Most U.S. adults nap for about an hour on average, according to a survey done by SleepFoundation.org. And that's simply too long, says Shelby Harris, licensed clinical psychologist who specializes in behavioral sleep medicine. Harris is also the director of sleep health at Sleepopolis. "If you take an hour-long nap, sometimes you end up waking up feeling more groggy from it because you're getting into deeper stages of sleep," Harris tells CNBC Make It.

How long should a nap be?

So, how long should a nap be exactly? If you're aiming to feel more energized after napping, the sweet spot is from 20 minutes to a half hour, Harris says. Right before a nap, she recommends setting a timer for 30 minutes, which gives you five to 10 minutes to fall asleep and about 20 minutes to rest. Also, consider the time of day which is extremely important to avoid impacting your sleep in the evening, she adds. "You want to do it at least eight to nine hours before you go to bed at night," says Harris. "Usually for the majority of people, by 2 p.m. at the latest."

3 benefits of napping in the afternoon