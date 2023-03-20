These 4 problem-solving tactics can help any dilemma, says Oxford business expert

When Paulo Savaget was just an intern, his chronically busy boss almost never replied to his emails. It wasn't just him: His colleagues had the same problem, too. Without that regular communication, Savaget and his coworkers struggled to build a connection with their boss, and were unable to get the ball rolling on crucial projects, he says. Today, Savaget is an Oxford University business and engineering professor with a recently published book titled "The Four Workarounds: Strategies from the World's Scrappiest Organizations for Tackling Complex Problems." The book details his "systematic approach" to solving common workplace problems, including four distinct strategies for solving particularly complex dilemmas, Savaget tells CNBC Make It. His research dates back at least as far as that stonewalling boss, because instead of accepting the email roadblock, he found a clever workaround. Here's what he did, and how you can adapt his strategies to solve your own dilemmas.

Identify trends

First, Savaget did some research. He talked with his colleagues, and identified a couple trends. His boss seemed to primarily respond to emails between 5 and 7 a.m., before moving onto other tasks for the day, Savaget says. The boss also clearly read emails from the top of his inbox to the bottom, only responding to the emails he could get through in that time frame. Savaget realized what was happening: His emails, typically sent in the afternoon, were stuck at the very bottom of his boss' inbox. Rather than waking up and logging on at 5 a.m., Savaget started scheduling his emails the night before, so they'd send just before the boss checked his inbox each morning. That way, the emails would arrive while the boss was looking for them, sitting at the top of his queue. Like clockwork, his boss started replying, making it easier to finally start building a working relationship, Savaget says.

How to use Savaget's 'workarounds'