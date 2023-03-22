I'm an introvert—and I run a $2 million business: 3 things I always do to look and feel more confident

People are often shocked when I tell them I'm an introvert, especially since my job involves a lot of socializing and relationship building. There are many misconceptions about introverts: We're shy, we don't like to socialize, we don't take risks. But that's not the case. I've built a successful publicity business that generated over $2 million this past year. I'm proof that you don't need to be an extrovert to succeed. If you're highly introverted, here's my best advice for how to feel confident and powerful:

1. Find confidence through your strengths.

Introverts can be very self-critical. But rather than focusing on what I lack, I double down on my strengths. I love taking personality assessments like the Myers-Briggs test to help me better understand where I shine. My Myers-Briggs type is INFJ (Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, Judging). I learned that INFJ's strengths lie in advancing causes and the people they believe in. For me, this means helping others achieve their goals by bringing them together at retreats and networking events. When I feel less confident, I turn to my "praise folder" that I created on my iPhone. I save screenshots of text messages, social comments and emails I receive from people thanking me. These positive words remind me that I'm good at my job. I like wearing bright colors, too. Without saying a word, they naturally draw attention and help me step into the role of a more outgoing person when I need to be.

2. Focus on quality over quantity.

I'm never going to be comfortable around hundreds of people at once. I like to be thoughtful with my responses, and I sometimes struggle with big, fast-moving group conversations. But that's okay. At networking events, I remind myself that I don't have to talk with everyone in the room. Going deep with two or three people is more meaningful than trying to make small talk with every person. I also focus on quality over quantity when it comes to being creative. Unlike my extroverted peers, I'm not a content machine with new ideas to share every day. Instead, I create fewer pieces of strong, intentional posts on social media.

3. Limit activities that drain you.