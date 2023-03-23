A brain expert shares 3 things she does every day to 'boost focus' and 'feel happier'

Our attention span averages just 47 seconds on a screen — and it is shrinking. As a psychologist and tech behavior researcher, I've watched (and empirically tracked) our brain's pattern of attention-switching, and with it, the stress and exhaustion buildup. Putting deadlines on your calendar and writing to-do lists doesn't work anymore. Here's how I plan my day to boost focus, feel happier and get more done:

1. I protect and balance my energy.

To avoid doing one time-consuming task right after another, consider how your tasks fit together like a puzzle. Long stretches of sustained attention can be exhausting, leaving you without energy later in the day. Many people prefer to begin their day with rote work (tasks that are repetitive and don't require much brain energy) before diving into harder work. If you can, don't jam-pack your day with meetings. The problem with Zoom meetings is that we tend to schedule them back-to-back, and there's no chance to reset in-between. I like to do something easy and rewarding before a long meeting, then replenish afterwards with social interaction, some rote activity, or best yet, a walk.

2. I save the hardest tasks for my peak focus time.

Your peak focus time is impacted by your natural circadian rhythm. Most people focus the best at 11:00 a.m. or closer to 4 p.m. Save activities that require the most effort and creativity for your peak hours. If you're an early bird, it's probably earlier than 11:00 a.m. If you're the late type, you might not hit your stride until the mid-afternoon. My peak time is around 11:00 a.m., so I start my day a few hours earlier by looking at news headlines. By 11:00 a.m., I am ready to do more creative work, so I plan my hardest tasks around then. Emails create stress, so they 're better done when you're not at your peak. It also ages fast, and if you wait to check your inbox at the end of the workday, you might find that a lot of problems have already been solved.

3. I consider how different tasks will affect my emotions.