Elon Musk wants to pause 'dangerous' AI development. Bill Gates disagrees—and he's not the only one

If you've heard a lot of pro-AI chatter in recent days, you're probably not alone. AI developers, prominent AI ethicists and even Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have spent the past week defending their work. That's in response to an open letter published last week by the Future of Life Institute, signed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, calling for a six-month halt to work on AI systems that can compete with human-level intelligence. The letter, which now has more than 13,500 signatures, expressed fear that the "dangerous race" to develop programs like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot and Alphabet's Bard could have negative consequences if left unchecked, from widespread disinformation to the ceding of human jobs to machines. But large swaths of the tech industry, including at least one of its biggest luminaries, are pushing back. "I don't think asking one particular group to pause solves the challenges," Gates told Reuters on Monday. A pause would be difficult to enforce across a global industry, Gates added — though he agreed that the industry needs more research to "identify the tricky areas." That's what makes the debate interesting, experts say: The open letter may cite some legitimate concerns, but its proposed solution seems impossible to achieve. Here's why, and what could happen next — from government regulations to any potential robot uprising.

What are Musk and Wozniak concerned about?

What do AI developers say?

At least one AI safety and research company isn't worried yet: Current technologies don't "pose an imminent concern," San Francisco-based Anthropic wrote in a blog post last month. Anthropic, which received a $400 million investment from Alphabet in February, does have its own AI chatbot. It noted in its blog post that future AI systems could become "much more powerful" over the next decade, and building guardrails now could "help reduce risks" down the road. The problem: Nobody's quite sure what those guardrails could or should look like, Anthropic wrote. The open letter's ability to prompt conversation around the topic is useful, a company spokesperson tells CNBC Make It. The spokesperson didn't specify whether Anthropic would support a six-month pause. In a Wednesday tweet, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that "an effective global regulatory framework including democratic governance" and "sufficient coordination" among leading artificial general intelligence (AGI) companies could help. But Altman, whose Microsoft-funded company makes ChatGPT and helped develop Bing's AI chatbot, didn't specify what those policies might entail, or respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment on the open letter. Some researchers raise another issue: Pausing research could stifle progress in a fast-moving industry, and allow authoritarian countries developing their own AI systems to get ahead. Highlighting AI's potential threats could encourage bad actors to embrace the technology for nefarious purposes, says Richard Socher, an AI researcher and CEO of AI-backed search engine startup You.com. Exaggerating the immediacy of those threats also feeds unnecessary hysteria around the topic, Socher says. The open letter's proposals are "impossible to enforce, and it tackles the problem on the wrong level," he adds.

What happens now?