From McDonald's $200 million Arch Deluxe to Colgate's frozen lasagna: Here are 5 of the biggest food 'failures'

For every massive hit like the Popeye's chicken sandwich, the food industry produces countless duds.

But not all swings-and-misses are created equal. Some are reviled by customers, while others don't sell well enough to justify the millions that were sunk into their research and development.

Samuel West has been curating these foods for the Museum of Failure, a traveling exhibition which most recently set up shop in Brooklyn's Industry City in mid-March and will last until May 9.

At the museum, visitors can see failed products ranging from the once-promising 3D TVs to the infamous MoviePass. But it's the food section that has some of the most head-scratching failures.

"What I really appreciate with the food and beverage industry is that they have this sort of evolutionary approach," West says. "They test a bunch of different things and see what sticks."

West tells CNBC Make It that failures aren't inherently bad, and that trying out whiffs like beef and fish-flavored water for cats and dogs or New Coke are necessary steps in the process of innovation.

"If we don't accept the failures, we can't have the good stuff," West says.

These are five of the biggest culinary duds at the Museum of Failure.