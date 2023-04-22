Tart cherry juice is a key ingredient in TikTok's 'Sleepy Girl Mocktail'—but can it actually improve your sleep?

In the endless pursuit of better sleep, many people have turned to unconventional methods like mouth taping, which trended for months on social media, and even hotel rooms designed for the ideal sleep experience. Now, TikTok users have moved on to the "sleepy girl mocktail" and they insist it's the magic potion for a good night's rest. Dubbed "sleepy girl mocktales" on the app, the trending bedtime drink has over 124 million views. The concoction, which consists of magnesium, prebiotic soda and, the key ingredient, tart cherry juice, first blew up when wellness influencer Gracie Norton said it gave her the best sleep of her life. Tart cherry juice is often touted for its positive impact on sleep, but how true are those claims? CNBC Make It talked to Azizi Seixas, a sleep and circadian sciences expert at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, to help decipher the fact from fiction about tart cherry juice's effectiveness as a sleep aid.

Can tart cherry juice actually improve your sleep?

The truth is "it's very complex, but I'll make it quite simple," says Seixas. "There has been evidence that it does, but it's not a one-size-fits-all approach." Tart cherry juice has many different health benefits, and sleep can be one of them. This is because it contains tryptophan, an amino acid that can prompt the production of melatonin, which induces sleep, says Seixas.

"Several studies have shown that people who have emotional distress, or go through a very stressful day, or have a very stressful event just before bedtime, can have difficulties falling asleep [and] staying asleep as well," says Seixas. Hydration: Feeling hydrated is "critical to ensure a good night's sleep," he notes. Tart cherry juice will only improve your sleep if you're lacking in natural melatonin If the question is 'who should drink tart cherry juice for sleep,' Seixas says it should be people who aren't able to produce enough melatonin, which doesn't apply to most people who are dealing with sleep issues. "A lot of us who suffer from sleep deprivation, don't suffer from [it] because of underproduction of melatonin, it's primarily because of all of these different lifestyle barriers like stress [and] poor eating," he says. Generally, our bodies produce the necessary amount of melatonin, Seixas notes: "I don't believe we should take high degrees of [melatonin]. Usually, [it] should be at most three milligrams." Unless you're one of the few people who aren't able to naturally produce enough melatonin, drinking tart cherry juice before bed likely won't help you sleep any better.

