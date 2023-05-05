Warren Buffett gave Alex Rodriguez 2 pieces of investing advice when he signed his $252 million contract

When he was just 25 years old, baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez signed a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers. It was the biggest contract in the history of sports at the time.

The deal not only set A-Rod up for life from a financial standpoint, it also helped him create a valuable relationship with legendary investor Warren Buffett.

In an interview with Bloomberg's David Rubenstein this week, A-Rod said he decided to cold-call the investor — who is 45 years his senior — after learning that Berkshire Hathaway was insuring his contract.

"I reached out to him and I said "Warren, now that we're business partners, maybe I can come out and see you in Omaha,'" Rodriguez explained.

Buffett's secretary Debbie Bosanek answered quickly, extending an invitation for the all-star to visit in October.

"I said 'I'll be there, 'cause we're not going to the playoffs,'" Rodriguez replied.