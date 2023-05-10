Don't tell your boss 'no', says The Workplace Therapist—use this 2-word phrase instead: 'Borrow from our friends in improv'

Oftentimes the consequence of being a reliable, effective worker is … more work.

And, while the reputation of being productive is generally a good thing, even the most organized, go-getter can't do it all.

If your boss consistently asks you to take on tasks for which you don't have the bandwidth, it's okay to say "no" sometimes, says Brandon Smith, a therapist and career coach known as The Workplace Therapist.

This isn't always so easy, though. Denying a request from a person who has some control of your income is understandably nerve wracking.

"You always want to treat a boss like the number one client or customer," Smith says.

Here's how to appease your manager and still set a boundary.