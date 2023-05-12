Ivy League expert: Brainstorming doesn't work—here's a better way to find new ideas

Brainstorming is a popular way of coming up with new ideas. Just because it's well-known, however, doesn't mean it's the most effective, according to a Columbia professor.

Like many people, Sheena Iyengar, author of "Think Bigger: How to Innovate," was encouraged to brainstorm in school, she tells CNBC Make It. Some experts even swear by the group-thinking exercise.

After becoming an educator herself, though, Iyengar realized that brainstorming "doesn't deliver." You're better off coming up with ideas solo, she says.

This became even more evident to her while she was teaching her classes. "I began to see up close that brainstorming wasn't working," Iyengar says. "[My students] would generate so many ideas and feel really proud of themselves. And yet, when I would ask [them], 'So what idea on your list do you think is worth pursuing?,' that's where things started to fall apart."