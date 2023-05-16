Harvard-trained public speaking expert shares 5 'sorry' phrases that make you look 'weak and insecure'

Saying "sorry" for things that don't merit an apology often stems from a desire to show respect, gain external validation or avoid conflict. And while it may seem harmless, it could be detrimental to your reputation.

Apologizing too much projects a lack conviction in your opinions, which may cause others to question your credibility, making you appear weak and insecure. It can also diminish the impact of a genuine apology in the future.

As a behavioral scientist and Harvard-trained leadership coach, I always encourage people to shift their language from apology to appreciation. By expressing gratitude, you leave a more positive impression.

Here are five "sorry" phrases to drop, and what to say instead: