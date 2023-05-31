14-year-old finished high school and college in 3 years while running 2 companies—why video games are part of his routine

Like many other college graduates this May, Mike Wimmer got dressed in a cap and gown, walked across a stage and received a diploma. Unlike those other graduates, Wimmer is 14 years old.

Wimmer, a Mensa member, is from Salisbury, North Carolina. He graduated from Carolina University this spring with a degree in computer science, capping a three-year run where he was named valedictorian of his high school before completing associate's and bachelor's degrees.

He did it while running two tech companies and starting another, sometimes getting commissioned by the U.S. military for his artificial intelligence and machine learning expertise. He also works with Atlantic Lionshare, a Bermuda-based organization aiming to protect underwater ecosystems by regulating the invasive lionfish species.

If Wimmer's life sounds busy, that's because it is.

But like any teenager, his daily routine includes a fair amount of what he calls "kid time" — playing car racing simulation games with friends, swimming, playing basketball or building Legos.

"People think, 'Oh, you've not had a childhood. You didn't do XYZ.' And that's not true," Wimmer tells CNBC Make It. "I did everything a normal high schooler did, I did everything a normal middle schooler did. I'm still a kid."

Some might view video games and basketball as distractions to work. Wimmer sees it differently, saying his hobbies are more helpful to his productivity than anything else. Here's why.