'Don't go outside unless you really have to': Everything you need to know and how to stay safe during the Canada wildfires

Americans in several parts of eastern U.S. looked up at the sky this afternoon to see the same alarming haze that first appeared Tuesday night. There were more than 400 wildfires burning in Canada on Tuesday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, causing unhealthy smoke conditions from New York to Michigan.

As of Wednesday June 7, New York City was the city with the worst air quality on Earth, according to IQAir.

"If exposed to the current air quality in NYC for 24 hours, it would be equivalent to smoking about 6 cigarettes," Colin McCarthy, an atmospheric science student who provides extreme weather updates, shared on Twitter.

For New York residents, an air quality advisory was shared in multiple regions. It indicates that fine particles in the air have reached an unhealthy level, especially for sensitive groups.

"This is not going to go on for months. It's going to pass. This is not going to last. This is not a pandemic," says Dr. Adrian Pristas, a pulmonologist at the Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center.

"This is going to go on for days, maybe a week. I wish I knew that for sure, but it all depends on what happens in Canada so people should pay attention to that."