Avoid this common 5-word mistake in job interviews, says HR exec who's interviewed hundreds

A job interview is the best opportunity to sell yourself to a prospective employer — but one lackluster response could tank your chances of landing the role.

There's one phrase, in particular, you should avoid saying in a job interview at all costs, says Angela Santone, AT&T's senior executive vice president of human resources.

Santone, who has interviewed hundreds of candidates throughout her 20-plus years working in HR, says she often hears this phrase in response to the common question "Tell me about a time you made a mistake, and what you learned from it."

The worst response to that question, she explains, is giving no response at all.

"I've always been amazed when I've asked people that question and they say, 'I can't think of one,'" says Santone. "We're all human, we all make mistakes. You want to show your interviewer that you're comfortable talking about those missteps, and, more importantly, that you learned something and grew from that experience."