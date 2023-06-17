Powerball's jackpot climbs to $366 million — here are the 8 states where you’d win the most

The Powerball lottery jackpot has crept up to a sizable $366 million ahead of Saturday night's draw, but if you're lucky enough to win, the amount you actually take home is likely far less.

It depends on two factors: the type of payout you chose and the state you live in.

For the payout, you have two options: a lump sum paid out right away or an annuity spread over 30 years. With the annuity option, you'll receive the full jackpot amount. With the lump-sum payout, you will receive 52% of the jackpot amount, according to calculations by lottery site usamega.com.

Many winners choose the lump-sum option since the money can be reinvested right away, even though it's less money overall.

Beyond that, you also have to pay taxes. While state taxes vary, all winners pay an upfront federal withholding tax of 24% on the winnings. However, you'll likely owe another 13%, since 37% is the top tax bracket for single filers who earn more than $578,125 in 2023.