Here's the No. 1 type of music for focus and concentration, says Harvard brain expert—and it's not classical

Music isn't just for entertainment. Having it on in the background can help you focus better, even if you struggle with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

But with music and people being so diverse, how do you decide which is best for you? Researchers have found that when it comes to boosting brainpower, there is no one-fits-all genre.

It entirely depends on the individual and what they respond to. I have many favorites — hip-hop, rap, pop, country, folk, classical, opera. So it's not about genre for me.

As a musician and Harvard neuroscientist, I've found that "familiar music," or songs that you enjoy and know best, are the most effective for maximizing concentration.