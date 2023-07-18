How much you need to earn to be in the top 1% in every U.S. state

When it comes to being rich, location matters.

That's because the amount of income you need to be in the top 1% of earners can vary by more than a half million dollars depending on which U.S. state you live in, according to a new analysis by personal finance website SmartAsset, which analyzed 2020 IRS data, adjusted to 2023 dollars.

In Connecticut, households need to earn an annual income of $952,902 or more to be part of the top 1% of earners.

That's nearly three times the amount needed to be in the top 1% of earners in West Virginia, where the threshold is $367,582.

Nationally, households making $652,657 or more are considered among the top 1% — nearly eight times the median household income, which is about $75,000, according to the study.

States with large urban hubs like California and New York tend to have higher-paid residents when compared with rural Southern and Midwestern states like Mississippi or Iowa, per SmartAsset's analysis.

While residents in more urban states tend to earn more, they also generally have a higher cost of living, which somewhat offsets those larger incomes.

Below are the household incomes needed to be part of the top 1% in each state, ranked from the highest threshold to the lowest.

1. Connecticut

Top 1% income threshold: $952,902

2. Massachusetts

Top 1% income threshold: $903,401

3. California

Top 1% income threshold: $844,266

4. New Jersey

Top 1% income threshold: $817,346

5. Washington

Top 1% income threshold: $804,853

6. New York

Top 1% income threshold: $776,662

7. Colorado

Top 1% income threshold: $709,092

8. Florida

Top 1% income threshold: $694,987

9. Illinois

Top 1% income threshold: $660,810

10. New Hampshire

Top 1% income threshold: $659,037

11. Wyoming

Top 1% income threshold: $656,118

12. Virginia

Top 1% income threshold: $643,848

13. Maryland

Top 1% income threshold: $633,333

14. Texas

Top 1% income threshold: $631,849

15. Utah

Top 1% income threshold: $630,544

16. Minnesota

Top 1% income threshold: $626,451

17. Nevada

Top 1% income threshold: $603,751

18. South Dakota

Top 1% income threshold: $590,373

19. Pennsylvania

Top 1% income threshold: $588,702

20. North Dakota

Top 1% income threshold: $585,556

21. Georgia

Top 1% income threshold: $585,397

22. Oregon

Top 1% income threshold: $571,813

23. Arizona

Top 1% income threshold: $564,031

24. Idaho

Top 1% income threshold: $560,040

25. North Carolina

Top 1% income threshold: $559,762

26. Montana

Top 1% income threshold: $559,656

27. Kansas

Top 1% income threshold: $554,912

28. Rhode Island

Top 1% income threshold: $548,531

29. Tennessee

Top 1% income threshold: $548,329

30. Alaska

Top 1% income threshold: $542,824

31. Nebraska

Top 1% income threshold: $535,651

32. Delaware

Top 1% income threshold: $529,928

33. Vermont

Top 1% income threshold: $518,039

34. Wisconsin

Top 1% income threshold: $517,321

35. South Carolina

Top 1% income threshold: $508,427

36. Michigan

Top 1% income threshold: $504,671

37. Maine

Top 1% income threshold: $502,605

38. Missouri

Top 1% income threshold: $500,626

39. Ohio

Top 1% income threshold: $500,253

40. Hawaii

Top 1% income threshold: $495,263

41. Iowa

Top 1% income threshold: $483,985

42. Indiana

Top 1% income threshold: $473,685

43. Alabama

Top 1% income threshold: $470,341

44. Oklahoma

Top 1% income threshold: $460,172

45. Louisiana

Top 1% income threshold: $458,269

46. Arkansas

Top 1% income threshold: $450,700

47. Kentucky

Top 1% income threshold: $445,294

48. New Mexico

Top 1% income threshold: $411,395

49. Mississippi

Top 1% income threshold: $381,919

50. West Virginia

Top 1% income threshold: $367,582

