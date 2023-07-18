Taylor Swift now has the most No. 1 albums of any female artist in history

Taylor Swift can't stop breaking records.

Just weeks after the artist's Eras Tour was projected to become the highest-grossing tour of all time — earning over $1 billion in sales — Swift has taken the crown for most No. 1 albums for a female artist.

With the rerecording of her 2010 album "Speak Now" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Swift broke the tie with Barbra Streisand, who previously held the No. 1 album record with 11.

Swift's 12 No. 1 records put her in a tie with Drake. If further rerecordings continue her 12-album streak of debuting at No. 1, Swift will soon surpass Jay-Z's 14 No. 1 albums.

These are Taylor Swift's 12 No. 1 albums

"Fearless" ( 2008)

"Speak Now" (2010)

"Red" (2012)

"1989" (2014)

"Reputation" (2017)

"Lover" (2019)

"Folklore" (2020)

"Evermore" (2020)

"Midnights" (2022)

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" (2021)

"Red (Taylor's Version)" (2021)

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" (2023)

The 33-year-old has a ways to go to take the overall title for most No. 1 albums. The Beatles still sit firmly in first place with their 19 top-charting albums.

Swift has also become the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have four albums in the Billboard Top 10 at the same time, with "Folklore" (No. 10), "Lover" (No. 7), "Midnights" (No. 5) and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" (No. 1) all in the top 10 as of Tuesday morning.

The last person to achieve that feat was Herb Alpert in 1966, Billboard reports.

