This 35-year-old mom brought in more than $110,00 in passive income from Etsy in 2022—now she’s teaching others

Rachel Jimenez has long wanted to be a teacher, specifically a college professor. But "I've always just been debt averse," she says, and she knew the field doesn't always offer competitive salaries, even after the multiple degrees it requires.

Instead, the 35-year-old mom went the business route, ultimately starting an Etsy store in 2019 in which she sells printables like an Elf on a Shelf game that people buy and print out at home. In 2022, the store brought in more than $110,000 in passive income, the second year it brought in six-figures.

With Etsy going strong and Jimenez able to put in just two to 10 hours of work on it per week, in January 2022, she decided to try diving into her longtime interest in teaching and launched an online course. Jiminez has a masters in positive organizational psychology from Claremont Graduate University, the study of positive experiences in the workplace and their effects on the quality of work life. Her course, "Optimize Your Life Academy," draws on her knowledge of positive psychology and its ability to bring about personal success.

Jimenez currently charges $297 for the course. Since launching "Optimize Your Life Academy" in January 2023, it's brought in just over $10,000.

Here's how Jimenez has built her new venture and what she plans to do with it going forward.