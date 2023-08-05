6 signs the extreme heat is affecting your mental health, from a psychologist

Typically seasonal affective disorder is associated with the darker evenings and cooler temperatures of the winter; but summer can bring about the same symptoms of depression for some people.

Extreme heat "impacts very basic comfort levels," especially once temperatures exceed 80 degrees, says Smriti Joshi, licensed clinical psychologist and chief psychologist at Wysa, a mental health app.

It doesn't help that we're seeing higher temperatures than normal due to climate change, she adds. "There's a lot of feeling of helplessness and loss of control because [of] weather changes and climate change that's been happening globally that can trigger a lot of anxiety," Joshi tells CNBC Make It.

Here are some symptoms of summertime (SAD)ness that you should be aware of, she says.