Inflation rises for the first time in 12 months—but it’s not as bad as it looks

After a year of monthly declines, the year-over-year inflation rate has risen from 3% to 3.2%, still well above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, according to the Labor Bureau's latest consumer index report.

However, the data is not as scary as that might sound.

The increase is partly due to the way energy costs are accounted for in the report, as year-over-year inflation no longer reflects the dramatic climb down from peak prices in June 2022, when average gas prices hit $5 per gallon.

While rising oil prices are an ever-present concern, recent energy price increases have been "amplified in the year-over-year inflation numbers," says Kurt Rankin, senior economist at PNC Financial Services Group.

Similarly, housing costs have cooled in 2023, but there's a months-long lag in the way data is represented in Labor Bureau reports. Moderating prices for houses and rent are expected to help lower core inflation in future CPI reports, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

To get a better sense of where inflation is headed, the Federal Reserve looks to core inflation, which measures the price of all goods and services excluding volatile food and energy prices.

Core inflation continued to cool by 0.2%, as it did in June, after six months of increases closer to 0.4%. That's a good rate in terms of taming inflation, although it will need to be sustained in the months to come, says Rankin.

In June, Fed chair Jerome Powell said that he didn't anticipate core inflation returning to the central bank's 2% target until 2025.