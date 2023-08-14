Once you hit this credit score, ‘there’s no benefit to scoring higher,’ says expert: ‘It’s just bragging rights’

While having a perfect 850 credit score is impressive, you don't necessarily need it to unlock the best benefits.

"Typically, once you hit the mid-700s, you're considered to have excellent credit and there's no practical benefit to scoring any higher," says Ted Rossman, Bankrate's senior industry analyst. "It's just bragging rights above that threshold."

The exact number within that mid-700 range varies by lender, but usually a credit score between 740 and 750 will qualify you for the best terms with credit cards and auto loans, Rossman tells CNBC Make It. A 760 will typically get you the best rates on mortgages.

Your FICO score, which most potential lenders use to assess your ability to manage credit, can range from 300 to 850. Here are the ranges that generally qualify as poor, fair, good, very good and exceptional, according to Experian.

Poor : 300 — 579

: 300 — 579 Fair : 580 — 669

: 580 — 669 Good : 670 — 739

: 670 — 739 Very good : 740 — 799

: 740 — 799 Exceptional: 800 — 850

If your credit score is between 740 and 760, you're probably already getting the most favorable terms when it comes to opening a new credit card or getting a mortgage, Rossman says. But if it's below that threshold, every point counts.

"Every 20 points or so can make a big difference in the battleground between fair, good and excellent credit," he says.

Say you have a 675 credit score and qualify for a $300,000 mortgage with an interest rate of 7.5%. Over 30 years, you'll pay around $36,000 more in total interest expenses than if you'd had a 700 credit score and received a 7% interest rate, Rossman says.

"This is a great illustration of why your credit score really matters," he says. "A half a point doesn't sound like a whole lot, but it certainly can be."