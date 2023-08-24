A psychology expert shares 5 toxic phrases 'highly selfish, entitled' people always use—and how to deal with them

We are all innately selfish to some degree. The real challenge is achieving a balance of "healthy selfishness" that allows you become self-focused, instead of self-involved.

As a workplace psychology researcher, I've spent more than 30 years helping companies navigate overly selfish employees, particularly the ones whose behavior can be harmful to their teammates.

Here are five toxic phrases highly selfish and entitled individuals always use — and how to deal with them:

1. "This feedback is insulting."

Entitled people interpret any constructive feedback as a personal attack. They refuse to accept the universal truth that there's always room for growth.

They believe that they can do no wrong, which makes them hypersensitive to any suggestion that their work could use improvement.

2. "My ideas are valuable and always merit serious consideration."

No matter how mediocre they actually are, selfish people tend to assume that they always bring exceptional value to others.

They disregard the truth that most of our ideas, opinions and suggestions carry flaws, regardless of the effort we invest in them.

3. "Their success comes at the expense of my own."

A highly selfish person tends to be less successful than someone who channels their self-centered tendencies into helping others.

Since they struggle to see the value in supporting those around them, they think other people's wins are unfair and the result of special treatment.

4. "Why are you always trying to control me?"

Entitled people strongly dislike bosses who give directions or set clear expectations. To them, a manager's instructions are, at best, just suggestions, or at worst, an attempt to mistreat them.

5. "You're being disrespectful by not agreeing with me."

Entitled people expect recognition for their experience and perspectives, and show little interest in learning from others.

So, when someone offers a different perspective, they don't see it as a chance to learn, but as a sign of ignorance.