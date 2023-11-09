All aboard the Hogwarts Express? Train drivers needed for iconic Scottish route

Whether you're a Harry Potter fan or not, you can probably picture the Hogwarts Express and its iconic journey to the wizarding school.

it winds through the Scottish countryside, filled with green rolling hills and forests and of course the curved bridge, or viaduct, the train crosses as it approaches Hogwarts.

And now you too could drive trains through this iconic scenery — even if it isn't using the actual Hogwarts Express.

Scottish train operating company ScotRail is looking for trainee drivers that will likely cross the Glenfinnan Viaduct, which is featured in Harry Potter frequently.

The job posting went live earlier this week seeking trainee drivers — so no previous experience as a train driver is required. Instead, successful applicants will embark on a training course that may take up to two years to complete and includes practical and theoretical instruction, as well as time spent in train simulators.