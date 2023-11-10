Motorsport icon Marc Marquez shares the biggest lesson and toughest decision of his career

BURIRAM, THAILAND - OCTOBER 28: No.93 Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team during qualifying at Chang International Circuit on October 28, 2023 in Buriram, Thailand. (Photo by Supakit Wisetanuphong/MB Media/Getty Images)

MotoGP legend Marc Márquez says leaving Repsol Honda — where he has won six premier class world titles over the last decade — was the biggest and most difficult decision of his career.

Márquez will leave his current team at the end of this season of Grand Prix motorcycle racing (MotoGP). He joined Honda in 2012, before becoming the youngest ever MotoGP world champion in his rookie year in 2013, at the age of 20. He defended that title in 2014 and went on to win four more accolades in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Since then, a series of serious injuries and a drop-off in performance of the Honda bike relative to rival manufacturers, particularly the currently dominant Ducati, have prevented him from tilting at a record-equalling seventh premier class world championship.

With three race weekends left of this season and the Honda continuing to struggle, Márquez sits 14th in the riders' championship standings, while his teammate Joan Mir is down to the 22nd position.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, widely considered one of the most gifted motorcycle racers of all-time, will join Gresini Ducati next season, where he will switch to the bike currently ridden by the top three riders in this season's championship.

"It was the most difficult decision and biggest decision of my career, especially because you are leaving from your comfort zone, from your team, from your family, from the team that gave to you many things and where the relationship is super good," Márquez told CNBC via videolink from Malaysia, where he was preparing for the Malaysian motorcycle Grand Prix.