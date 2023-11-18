This 25-year-old NFL quarterback makes $44,000 per week and still lives with his parents

Despite the luxurious lifestyle that National Football League players can often afford, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is happy to live with his parents.

"It was a no-brainer for me," said DeVito, 25, in a recent interview with ESPN. "I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me."

His parents' home in New Jersey is also convenient, since it's close to MetLife Stadium, where the Giants play: "Honestly, I don't even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."

Although he's a rookie, the New Jersey native has taken over as starting quarterback since the team's starting quarterback Daniel Jones and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor were sidelined with injuries. An undrafted player who was on the practice squad, DeVito is expected to get his second career start Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

"Everything that I need is there at the house," he told ESPN. "The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family."