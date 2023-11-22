Here's how much money you need to save each month to retire with $2 million if you make $150,000 a year

American workers earning six-figure incomes have mixed feelings about whether they're saving enough to retire.

Only about half of workers earning $100,000 or more feel that they're contributing enough to their 401(k)s to retire comfortably in the future, according to CNBC's August "Your Money" survey.

For those earning between $100,000 and $149,000, the median retirement account balance is $104,155, per Vanguard's 2023 "How America Saves" report. That number jumps to $201,301 for those earning over $150,000.

The amount of money you'll need to be able to take care of yourself during your post-work years will depend on a number of factors, including the age you plan to retire, if you plan to continue working part-time and how you plan to spend your money. You may also need more money saved up if you plan to retire in a state with higher costs of living.

However, many people have their sights set on retiring as millionaires. On average, Americans believe they'll need around $1.8 million saved by the time they retire, according to Charles Schwab's 2023 401(k) Participant Study.

With this in mind, CNBC calculated how much you need to set aside each month if you earn $150,000 and want to retire with $2 million at 67. These calculations are based on starting ages of 25, 30 and 35 and assume you begin with a $0 balance. They also don't account for unpredictable life events such as layoffs, promotions or sudden changes in the stock market.