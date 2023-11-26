The No. 1 way to avoid scams when making charitable donations

You might be planning to donate to your favorite causes over the holidays, but scammers are also out in full force, setting up fake charities to take advantage of your generosity.

Knowing whether you're donating to a legitimate charity isn't easy, however. Scammers often use fake websites and emails with official-looking branding. Other times, they might use an altered caller ID to trick you into thinking they're calling from a real charity.

With that in mind, the Internal Revenue Service has been reminding people about bogus charities and what you can do to avoid them. Here are a few tips.