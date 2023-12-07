Harvard happiness expert's 'strict' social media and news consumption policy that he recommends for everyone

Social media has become a central part of most of our lives, especially to get news in real time about everything from ongoing wars to frequent mass shootings. But Arthur C. Brooks, a professor at Harvard University and social scientist who studies happiness, thinks we should all use social media a lot less to improve our wellbeing.

"I'm in the public eye, and I'm doing a lot of work every single day. I have to know what's going on, but I don't need to read more than about half an hour a day of news," Brooks said during the CNBC Work Summit 2023 on Wednesday.

"As a matter of fact, I recommend that everybody watching us, that they have a strict limit on the amount of time that they spend on social media."

Brooks recommends that everyone be mindful of not just their social media use, but also their overall news consumption for their own happiness. Here's what his idea of a "strict" social media policy looks like.