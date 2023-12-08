I tried White Claw's 'radically new' zero-alcohol drink—here's my honest review

For years, beverage brands have been cooking up different ways to get alcohol into seltzer. Now, industry pioneer White Claw has thought of a way to get it out.

The hard seltzer maker this week introduced its White Claw 0% Alcohol. While one might be tempted to wonder if the new drink is just plain old seltzer, the company insists that this is "a radically new beverage."

That's because the drink is designed to taste like it still has alcohol in it.

In a release, White Claw says alcohol gives hard seltzers their "distinct taste and flavor," and claims that this new offering will bring the same taste that drinkers have come to expect.

"It's not a lesser version of anything, it's more," the company says.

Each 12-ounce can contains 2 grams of sugar and 15 calories, as well as "hydrating electrolytes." It will come in four flavors: Lime Yuzu, Peach Orange Blossom, Mango Passion Fruit and Black Cherry Cranberry.