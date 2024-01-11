The No. 1 job interview phrase that will set you apart from everyone else, says career expert: It's the 'most powerful'

A well-tailored resume with relevant experience will often get you in the door for a job interview. But if you want to land your dream job, you need to convincingly articulate why you are the best person for the role. As a career coach, I've found that there are a number of compelling and powerful phases that hiring professionals love to hear. One of the most powerful ones you can use in a job interview is: "One thing that excites me about this role is..." Here's why this phrase will set you apart from other candidates:

1. It makes you sound confident

Job interviews are designed with a built-in power imbalance. You want the position, and you have to impress the hiring manager. But when you use this phrase, you subtly convey to the interviewer that you aren't just in desperate need of a job. It shows that you are a passionate, curious and capable candidate who is genuinely interested in what the work entails. By flipping the script, you are no longer asking the interviewer to be interested in you. You are telling the interviewer what's interesting to you about the role. This subtle power dynamic shift can only help you gain leverage.

2. It communicates positivity and capability

Early on, the interviewer is simply looking for baseline competence. So when you express what actually excites you about the position, you show an enthusiasm that not only says "I can do this job," but "I'm also ready for the challenges that come with it." Employers want candidates who aren't just looking for a job, but are eager to become integral part of the team. This phrase establishes a connection between your forward-thinking mindset and the potential contributions you can make. And it leaves a lasting impression.

3. It demonstrates research and preparation