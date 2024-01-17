Why this newlywed couple plans to get a postnup: We don't want 'some random judge' making money decisions for us

Meeting as undergrads at Boston University a little over decade ago, 30-year-olds Jenna Bhaloo and Neil Desai have been a couple since 2013. Together, they lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Durham, North Carolina, before moving to their current home of Chicago.

The pair got married in 2023, and while they have been making some joint financial decisions since they started living together in 2019, they're still figuring out the best way to manage their assets as a couple.

One money move on their to-do list: getting a postnuptial agreement.

Similar to prenuptial agreements, a postnup outlines which partner maintains ownership over which assets in the event of a divorce. The main difference is that with a postnup, you're already married when you get it, which has a couple of important implications.

Any assets acquired since the wedding, and even some acquired as an individual, such as retirement accounts, become "marital property" once you're married. That means if you wind up getting divorced, assets you may have thought were totally yours could be split between you and your spouse.

Both prenups and postnups can be difficult to enforce, but postnups tend to be a little trickier, according to SmartAsset. Since couples are already legally bound to one another when they create a postnup, there's an increased chance that one partner may have been coerced, which can make a court skeptical about upholding the agreement.

While Bhaloo and Desai hope they never have to use a postnup or go through a divorce, they see the benefits of having one just in case.

The couple had a "misconception" that prenup and postnup agreements are for couples with vastly different net worths, Bhaloo says. But upon further research, she realized postnups can be practical tools that give any couple full discretion over who gets what if they ever end their marriage.

"For us, it's really important to make sure that we are set up well, if something like [divorce] were ever to occur," Bhaloo says. "We want to control how our assets get divided in that scenario. We don't want to leave that up to the government — we don't want some random judge making that decision for us."