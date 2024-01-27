Skipping breakfast isn’t as harmless as you may think—here are 2 surprising reasons why

With a busy schedule, breakfast can easily be overlooked, but research suggests that skipping that meal may be more harmful than you think.

"As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day," says Dan Buettner, longevity researcher who coined the term "blue zones."

"It gives your body the energy to make it through the day and can be an opportunity to get a lot of healthy foods into your body to start the day."

But the impacts of having breakfast in the morning trickle down to more than just your energy levels. Here are some ways that skipping breakfast can affect your overall health.