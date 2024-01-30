Tax season is here—how to file your 2023 tax return for free

The vast majority of Americans pay to file their tax return, even though they could do it for free.

Despite the fact that free tax filing preparation software is available to 70% of the population through the Internal Revenue Service's Free File program, only 4% of eligible taxpayers use the program, per a 2021 U.S. Government Accountability Analysis report.

However, that doesn't have to be the case for the 2023 tax filing season, which started Jan. 29.

If you made an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less for all tax filing statuses, you qualify for the IRS Free File program, which allows filers to use software from commercial tax prep companies at no cost.

There are other free options available too, including the IRS's own free tax prep software, which has been soft-launched in select states for the 2023 tax filing season.

Here's a look at your free tax-filing options.