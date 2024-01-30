Major east coast city holds first lottery for local homebuyers—houses are just $1

Newark, New Jersey, is looking to attract homebuyers with $1 houses.

City officials held their first lottery of the city-owned properties on Monday, and seven winners were selected to buy the $1 homes.

The winners were chosen from a group who pre-qualified last year for Newark's Home Ownership Revitalization Program, a program that sells city-owned properties for $1.

The available properties are deteriorated, in need of work, and were seized by the city for non-payment and public debts.