3 in-demand freelance jobs that you can do from home—one can pay $500 an hour

More Americans are experimenting with freelancing, either as a side hustle or a full-time career. The number of professionals freelancing in the U.S. hit an all-time high in 2023, increasing to 64 million people, or 38% of the U.S. workforce, from 60 million the year earlier, according to recent research from Upwork. Businesses are increasingly relying on freelancers to save on headcount and real estate expenses, Yoav Hornung, head of verticals and innovation at Fiverr, tells CNBC Make It. But the services businesses are hiring independent contractors for are constantly changing, Hornung says. For example: In recent months, Fiverr has seen a marked increase in requests for AI professionals, including video editors and prompt engineers, who can help businesses leverage AI technologies to be more efficient or profitable. In addition to AI services, here are three of the most in-demand freelance services for 2024, according to Fiverr, including what professionals on the platform are charging for them. All of these gigs can be done from home and pay over $100 an hour:

Video editing

Video editors work in post-production, assembling raw footage into finished packages using different software applications. Two kinds of video editing have seen "huge demand" as of late, according to Hornung: AI video editing and social media video editing. Between January and July 2023, searches for AI video editors increased by more than 625% on Fiverr. These creators leverage AI to customize video backgrounds, generate voiceovers and enhance audio and visual elements, among other services. Video editing for short-form content is another in-demand skill. "The increasing popularity of 'snackable' content in the form of Reels, Shorts and TikTok has spiked demand for freelancers who can make snappy, engaging content for brands," Hornung says. Video editors on Fiverr typically charge at least $100 per hour.

Social media management and content creation

Social media managers and specialists develop, edit and promote content across different channels for a client or organization to engage with and grow their audience. The value of a strong online presence for brands and businesses has "never been higher," says Hornung, as more people — especially younger consumers — shop on social media platforms. One skill that will be "especially valuable" for freelance social media managers to possess in 2024, he adds, is the ability to create content that feels "authentic and genuine" for clients as more consumers demand authenticity and transparency from the brands they support. Social media managers and specialists charge at least $150 per hour.

Mobile app development