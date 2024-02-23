A Pennsylvania Goodwill received a 'really unique' 1-inch gold LEGO piece—it just sold for $18,000

Thrift stores are a great place to find hidden gems. But sometimes, you might find real treasure.

A Pennsylvania Goodwill recently received an extremely rare LEGO piece that it was able to sell for a small fortune.

The Dubois, Pa. store received a donation of a box of jewelry that contained something curious: a gold Bionicle mask from the popular action figure line from the early 2000s.

"We didn't know what we had when we found it," a representative for Goodwill in North Central Pennsylvania told local news station WTAJ in an interview this week. "It came in a box full of random jewelry from the State College store. So it had already been processed through donations there."