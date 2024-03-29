Earned money from crypto or NFTs? 5 times you need to report it to the IRS, according to a CPA

Whether you're an active cryptocurrency trader or you've dabbled in the word of virtual currency, the IRS wants to know.

In fact, one of the first questions on Form 1040, which is used by most people to file their tax returns, asks the following: "At any time during 2023, did you: (a) receive (as a reward, award, or payment for property or services); or (b) sell, exchange, or otherwise dispose of a digital asset (or a financial interest in a digital asset)?"

This year, the term "digital assets" replaced "virtual currencies," which was used in previous years. The IRS defines digital assets as "a digital representation of value recorded on a cryptographically secured distributed ledger or similar technology." It names crypto, stablecoins and non-fungible tokens as examples.

While most people who haven't used digital tokens will likely be able to check "no" for this question, those who are active in the crypto realm should pay close attention, says Shehan Chandrasekera, a certified public accountant and head of tax strategy at crypto tax software company CoinTracker.

"If you're in the crypto space and you do any transactions, it's really hard for you to say no for that question," he tells CNBC Make It. "The question is very broad and captures a lot of things."