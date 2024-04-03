More than half of Americans are surprised by moving costs—here’s how much they pay

Moving to a new home can be stressful, especially when it comes with unexpected costs.

It's a common problem, too: 53% of Americans who moved in 2023 say their total moving costs were higher than expected, according to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans by Clever Real Estate, a real estate brokerage.

Based on the findings, the approximate median cost of moving is "very close" to $2,000, according to Clever's data analyst.

Just under two-thirds of movers used a professional moving company. Those who did were twice as likely as do-it-yourself movers to spend at least $2,000.

While hiring professional movers can be expensive, there are other easily overlooked costs to consider as well, even if you take the DIY route. Here's a look at some of the common reasons why people underestimate moving expenses and what you can do about it.