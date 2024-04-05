Mom who moved family from the US to Denmark, one of the world's happiest countries: How tipping is different here

In July 2020, my husband and I left Los Angeles with our two small kids, to visit his family in a small town in the Danish countryside. We didn't realize the trip would result in a permanent move and a new adventure. When a 1700's farmhouse came on the market, we took a chance and decided to relocate our family to Denmark for many of the reasons you might've heard about: trust, national healthcare and education, safety and living in one of the world's happiest countries. Since then our adjustment process has been long, but rewarding. Starting life over in a new country, learning the language, understanding how everything works, making friends: It has been a humbling and fascinating experience for me. One of the things I learned early on was that tipping culture is very different in Denmark than the U.S. It took me a little time to get used to it, but now I prefer the system here.

Why tipping is not expected in Denmark

Tipping is not commonplace in Denmark, largely because the responsibility is placed on businesses to pay their employees fairly. Many service workers used to rely heavily on tips for their income, and it was customary for guests to add 15% to their bill, but tipping was officially discontinued in Denmark in 1969. Instead, a collective agreement was established, ensuring that waiters received adequate pay without relying on tips. As part of this agreement, a 15% service charge was included in the bill to compensate.

"Danish offerings at Roadhouse in Fyn." Photo: Brooke Black

These collective agreements set a minimum wage, which is negotiated by trade unions every two to three years. Today, Danish service workers have some of the highest wage rates in the EU — around $19 per hour. Tipping is definitely an ingrained habit I've had to unlearn here. The last thing I want to do as a resident of a new country is not follow the proper etiquette — and Danes fiercely protect their non-tipping culture. DON'T MISS: The ultimate guide to earning passive income online

For exceptional service, people tip 10% at most

When I first arrived, when I tipped 20% or more on a coffee, I would get puzzled looks from servers and my Danish friends would quickly explain the rules to me, while taking over the payment of the bill. It took a little while to sink in but now, I will tip around 10% — and only if I have truly excellent service or if I'm part of a large party at a restaurant. The same goes for taxis, bars, hotels, tours and other services. It's considered a nice thing to do to "round up" the bill to the next full amount if you have change, but it's definitely not expected.

"A view of Copenhagen's oldest restaurant, Det Lille Apotek." Photo: Brooke Black

Cafes or bars sometimes have a "drikkepenge / drinking money" container on the counter, which is their equivalent of a tip jar. Sometimes I see leftover change or bills in them, but since digital payment options are so ubiquitous, that is not often the case. I see many fewer "add tip" options when paying with a card in Denmark than in the U.S. I've had quite a few Danish servers preemptively cancel the tip before handing me the machine. This isn't just the situation in restaurants and cafes. Something I'm still getting used to about the lack of a tipping culture is that it means you typically don't get any extras as part of some self-care services like you would in the U.S. For example, salon manicures here are very basic, no frills, so I've taken to doing them myself at home.

How Denmark's tipping culture is a reflection of its values

From what I've observed, Denmark's sensibility about tipping is an extension of its approach to labor in general. Restaurant servers, cab drivers, porters, bartenders, and many others who provide similar services are not only paid a living wage in Denmark — they receive benefits, including maternity and paternity leave, childcare, disability coverage and paid vacation from the government or their employer. They don't have to depend on tips to just get by.

"My favorite traditional Danish food stjerneskud (shooting star), a delicious open-faced sea food sandwich." Photo: Brooke Black