The new technology is a part of what the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology refer to as personalized medicine — which the organization defines as "the tailoring of medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient."

One company at the forefront of this approach is Dublin-based Medtronic, which estimates that its advanced version of an artificial pancreas system could be in the marketplace by next year. Meanwhile, a team of researchers led by Dr. Boris Kovatchev, director of the University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology, has announced that the group will begin final clinical trials this summer on another artificial pancreas system developed by the University and refined for clinical use by the start-up company TypeZero Technologies.

Still other research programs are in progress at Cambridge University and also at Boston University, where a team led by Professor Edward Damiano is developing a product that will measure both insulin and glucagon, a peptide hormone that works to raise the concentration of glucose in the bloodstream.

Dr. Marc Breton, associate professor at UVA's Center for Diabetes Technology, says the technology behind artificial pancreas systems is being improved and refined daily. "The algorithms it is based on are resulting in better and better outcomes. For people with type I diabetes, it's quite a hopeful time."