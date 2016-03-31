'Full House' creator's $29M bachelor pad for sale

In an ironic twist, the creator of "Full House" has an empty house that he's hoping to sell — for $29 million.

Jeff Franklin, who created the hit TV show "Full House" and the recent "Fuller House" reboot, is selling his Los Angeles mansion just off Sunset Boulevard. The home is billed as the ultimate bachelor pad, with a glass bedroom, a garage that turns into a disco and a shower with retractable glass walls.

"We like to throw parties at a party house because it allows the client to start seeing how that house actually lives," said Mauricio Umansky, the superbroker and CEO of The Agency who has the listing. "From the time you come in, you are absolutely wowed. This sets the whole tone for the house. It sets the mood."