    'Full House' creator's $29M bachelor pad for sale

    In an ironic twist, the creator of "Full House" has an empty house that he's hoping to sell — for $29 million.

    Jeff Franklin, who created the hit TV show "Full House" and the recent "Fuller House" reboot, is selling his Los Angeles mansion just off Sunset Boulevard. The home is billed as the ultimate bachelor pad, with a glass bedroom, a garage that turns into a disco and a shower with retractable glass walls.

    "We like to throw parties at a party house because it allows the client to start seeing how that house actually lives," said Mauricio Umansky, the superbroker and CEO of The Agency who has the listing. "From the time you come in, you are absolutely wowed. This sets the whole tone for the house. It sets the mood."

    Umansky and Franklin took CNBC"s "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on a special tour of the house that quickly led to the bedroom.

    "I think the bedroom's super sexy," Umansky said. "I think the master bathroom is super sexy."

    Franklin, a lifelong bachelor at 61, never actually lived in the house, which sits on a half acre. For more than 20 years, he lived in a smaller house on the property that he tore down to build his dream home. But during construction, which started after the financial crisis, he found one he liked more in nearby in Benedict Canyon.

    The downstairs of his LA mansion has a pool, bar, movie theater and Jacuzzi with an infinity edge. The 10-car, subterranean garage can turn into a disco with backlit ceilings and floors. But Franklin's favorite feature, he said, is the shower. Overlooking all of Los Angeles, it has retractable walls that can instantly create an outdoor shower.

    "It's wide open," he said. "And you are just taking a shower basically in front of Los Angeles. Open air, it's awesome."

    When asked who the perfect buyer is, Franklin had a quick answer.

    "The perfect person to live here is probably me," he said. "But if I can't live here, then hopefully somebody that loves the city of LA and what LA is about. This is a great LA lifestyle kind of home."

    "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

